Bigg Boss 16: Romance Brewing Between Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer? What Tina Datta Said

Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has garnered a lot of media attention due to the ongoing drama and gameplay between the contestants. Amidst tasks and arguments, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s friendship has become a topic of conversation inside the house.

In the most recent episode, Tina Datta asked Shalin if there is anything going on between him and Sumbul. Shalin was shocked at first. He eventually laughed it off and told Tina that nothing is brewing between him and Sumbul because she is younger than him. Shalin answered, “Nahi yaar woh bacchi hai, ye kahan se aaya (she’s a kid).”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qn9jxw4i-I0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

In addition, Manya Singh said that Sumbul and Shalin are attempting to impersonate Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill by faking a romantic relationship because they were frequently seen holding hands. She said, “Aapko kisi ka pallu, haath pakad ke aage jaane ki kya zarurat hai. Dum hai toh apne dum par aage badho na. Sabko yahan par Sidharth Shukla aur Shehnaaz banna hai. Par woh dono real the, unke emotions real the, woh dono ek dusre ke liye jaan dene ke liye bhi ready the. (Why do you want to move ahead by following someone? If you are capable, do it on your own. Everyone wants to be like Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, but they were real. Their emotions were real).”

She added: “They don’t understand that at the end of the day, only one person will win the show.”

During the task, while Tina and Shalin were talking, Sumbul joined them. Shalin felt awkward and informed Sumbul what he was thinking. Just then, Sumbul took Shalin’s hand and placed it on her forehead, making the other two smile.

In the task, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were placed against one another, while Shiv Thakare and Sumbul were appointed as their managers. The other housemates were asked to vote for their favourite performer among Abdu and MC Stan. The winning housemate was granted the exclusive privilege of rearranging the other housemates’ bedding, which captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had previously selected.

In the last episode, Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul made a special appearance in the BB house. He danced alongside Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. In addition, he also did push-ups with Shalin Bhanot. On the other hand, Tina Datta taught Abdu how to compliment women in Hindi in another portion of the episode. The actress informed him that if he meets a lovely woman, he should call her “sundar.”

Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan are the candidates fighting for the BB 16 winner title. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here