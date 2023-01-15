Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Bids an Emotional Goodbye, Mixed Reactions from Viewers, See Promo

After Abdu Rozik’s exit, filmmaker Sajid Khan is also bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss 16 house, according to a new promo on Twitter. The clip from the show’s upcoming episode that has surfaced online shows Bigg Boss announcing that Sajid is about to leave the house. Bigg Boss also lauds Sajid’s journey in the house as the Heyy Babyy director listened with tears in his eyes.

Bigg Boss talks about how Sajid Khan took the difficult decision of coming on the show to reconnect with his fans and how he was the only one in the house who was respected by each and every housemate. Several of his friends in the house, including Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, are seen crying as they hear the announcement. Sajid also apologises with folded hands to all the housemates he had a tiff with.

Netizens seem to have had a mixed reaction to Sajid’s exit. While some seem to be sad to see him leave the show, others tweeted that he was a bully and brought up his ill reputation. “Will miss you sajid sir ..you were quite entertaining," said one fans. Another commented, “Pheli bar kisi ki Jane ki itna khusi ho rahi Hy,Sajid toh shiv ka game bhi kharab kar diya, Nimmo ko bhi."

“He was good player but bully and manipulative. his game was much better than whole mandali," read another comment.

