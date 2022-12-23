Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Breaks Down As He Hugs Friend Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia; Says 'Bohot Yaad...'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are going to make a comeback soon with their Marathi romantic drama Ved. As their film is all set to release before 2022 ends, the couple reached the sets of Big Boss 16 to promote their upcoming flick. As such, the promo of the next episode of Bigg Boss 16 shows glimpses of the two inside the Bigg Boss house and an emotional moment shared between Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh that will air later this week.

In the clip, Sajid Khan is seen beaming with happiness as he sees Genelia and Riteish entering the BB house. Genelia runs to Sajid and hugs him. Later, we see Sajid hugging Riteish and saying, “Bohot yaad aa rahi thi yaar. (I was missing you a lot)."

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV shared a snippet that showed the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress getting excited and giving a hug to Sajid Khan followed by Ritesh Deshmukh repeating the same gesture. The #MeToo accused broke down while sharing the embrace. The caption of the promo read, “#ShukravaarKaVaar mein dekhenge aap Riteish aur Genelia ko Bigg Boss House mein machaate huye dhamaal Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot. # BB16 #BiggBoss."

Reacting to the promo, one of the netizens tweeted, “Sajid kyu to raha hai abhi.. dusro ko emotional weak bolta hai… khud kare toh raasleela aur kare toh character dheela Hypocrite insaan. Koi taunt Karo ise!" Another one wrote, “Hugging Sajid like they met GOD. What bs!"

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh starred in the very first instalment of Housefull which was released in 2010. The comedy-drama film had boasted a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Chunky Panday. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crores, the film had amassed over Rs 124 crores at the Box Office prompting the makers to come up with spiritual sequels such as Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4. Besides that, Sajid Khan remains to be a controversial contestant in the popular reality show owing to the #Metoo allegations made against him by multiple women including Sherlyn Chopra.

