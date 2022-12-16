Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Gets Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show? Know Here

When Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant, it lead to a massive debate on social media. While some expressed disappointment with the filmmaker’s entry into the reality show citing Me Too allegations, others went on to say that he should be ousted from Salman Khan’s show. However, the latest buzz suggests that Sajid Khan will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

As reported by a Twitter handle called ‘The Khabri’ that usually shares updates regarding Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan will walk out of the show during this Weekend Ka Vaar. “Exclusive And Confirmed #SajidKhan Has Been Eliminated from The House," the Tweet read. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Exclusive And Confirmed #SajidKhan Has Been Eliminated from The HouseRetweeet If Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will also be seen schooling Sajid Khan for his ‘prank’ with Abdu Rozik earlier this week on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwaia’s birthday. While Sajid had written, ‘I (heart emoji) Tatti (shit)’ on Abdu’s back, Salman will expressed disappointment with it. “First you make Abdu write birthday messages for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. I am not able to understand this (dual behaviour),” Tiger 3 was heard saying in one of recent promos.

Bigg Boss 16 marks Sajid’s one of the first appearance after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few of his female colleagues. During the premiere of the show in October, Sajid Khan talked about films not working at the box office and admitted that ‘success destroyed him’. He also opened up about having no work and said, “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself."

“There’s a saying that failure destroys people. But in my case, my success destroyed me. I became very arrogant with three back-to-back hits. So, I thought I had become infallible, I can never make a wrong film," he added.

