Bigg Boss 16: Salman Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Shameful' for Disrespecting Doctor, Says 'VIP Nahi Ho'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come down heavily on Shalin Bhanot for misbehaving with a doctor on the reality show. Salman lashed out at Shalin for his “shameful” behaviour with the doctor who had come to Bigg Boss house to check in on him after the actor suffered an anxiety attack following his argument with Sajid Khan.

“I think it was really shameful,” Salman told Shalin. “Pesho ke liye apke dil main koi izzat hai? Yaha par aap koi VIP nahi ho.” (Loose translation: Do you have any respect for people’s occupation in your heart? You’re not a VIP here.”

As Shalin tried give an explanation, Salman Khan said, “Abhi toh sirf jacket nikala hai, shirt nikalne par majboor mat karo (Right now, only the jacket has come out, don’t force me to take my shirt off).”

For those unaware, after his fight during the captaincy task with Archana Gautam, Shalin was feeling a little unwell. Therefore, a doctor was sent in on the show to check on him. Shalin was called to the medical room but, instead of getting treated, the actor showed tantrums. He was seen misbehaving with the doctor and went on to tell him that he was not qualified enough to treat him. “Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications,” Shalin asked the medical expert on the show.

