Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Clears Sumbul's Misunderstanding About Fahmaan, Slams Sajid-Archana

In Bigg Boss 16’s latest Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan welcomed TV actor Fahmaan Khan to the show. The Bollywood superstar asked Fahmaan to share his neutral opinions about the contestants and reveal which housemate has what ‘Galat fehmi (misunderstanding)’ about themselves.

Fahmaan then went to Archana and burst her balloons, saying, “Archana ko ye galat fehmi ki sab iss ghar mei uske against hai. Unhe lagta hai ki har koi isse galat tehrana chahta hai, galat sabit karna chata hai, which is a big galat fehmi Archana has."

Bursting Sumbul’s balloon, Fahmaan Khan said, “Sumbul thinks that she won’t be able to match other’s strength on this show. But I feel that she is the strongest here because the things that she has gone through I know it." Fahmaan then went to Shalin and said, “Shalin ko yeh galat fehmi hai ki voh joh karte hai voh sahi karte hai lekin chize galat hai." Fahmaan then came to Shiv and said, “Shiv ki yeh galat fehmi hai ki ek Bigg Boss toh mene jeet liya hai yaha toh mei aise dimaag laga ke mei jeet jaunga." Fahmaan burst Nimrit’s balloon, saying, “If I stay here for a few more days then Nimrit will start thinking that I’m falling in love with her." Nimrit denied this and Salman said, “Ye aapki galat fehmi hai." Fahmaan then burt Abdu’s balloon and said, “Abdu ko yeh galat fehmi hai ki mei mazak kar raha hu Nimrit ke baare mei." Everyone laughed and Salman said, “Chalak bro very chalak."

In the end of the task, Salmaan Khan said there is one person in this house who has the biggest misunderstanding and it is Sumbul. Salman then revealed that Fahmaan is in Bigg Boss to promote his new show “Pyaar Ki Saat Vachan: Dharam Patni". Salman wished Fahmaan good luck and asked housemates to bid goodbye to him.

Salman Khan also teased Soundarya about Gautam’s eviction from the house. He told her that she must be feeling free now, which left Soundarya burst into laughter.

Salman Khan later welcomed the cast of a new OTT series ‘Tanav’ including Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Waluscha D’Souza, and others on Bigg Boss 16 stage. The actors promoted their show and played a funny task with Salman Khan using Helium balloons.

Salman Khan once again entered the house and said that this week two contestants ran the entire house and they were Sajid and Archana. He then asked discussed their fights that took place this week in the house.

Sajid told Salman that he considers Archana as his younger sister but she disrespects him. Archana, in her defence, said Sajid abuses her and goes on her family during arguments.

