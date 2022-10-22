Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Diagnosed With Dengue, Karan Johar To Replace Him For Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan skipped Bigg Boss 16’s Shukravaar Ka Vaar last night and now if a report by India Today is to be believed, the superstar has been diagnosed with dengue. The news portal claims that Salman’s health is not well for the last four days and so doctors have advised him to take proper rest. Therefore, Karan Johar will be replacing Salman on Saturday to host Weekend Ka Vaar.

Karan Johar hosted the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT as well last year. While Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show, choreographer Nishant Bhat was the runner-up.

Meanwhile, Colors TV has also released a promo in which Karan Johar was seen questioning Gori Nagori for allegedly provoking other housemates. “This provocation that Gori did, is it intend to hurt or not? You threatened Bigg Boss too. Gori, you want to stay here or want to leave the show?” he said.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are nominated for elimination this week are Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh. Shalin was nominated after Bigg Boss punished him for allegedly pushing co-contestant Archana Gautam during a task. On the other hand, Manya and Sumbul have been nominated because of their ‘least contribution’ to the show. Television actress Sreejita De was eliminated from the show last week.

Besides Manya, Sumbul and Shalin, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori. Recently, it was also reported that Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov has also been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. However, there is no final decision regarding his participation in Salman Khan’s show so far.

