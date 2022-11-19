Bigg Boss 16 Day 48 Highlights: Salman Khan Nominates MC Stan For 4 Weeks After His Violent Fight With Shalin Bhanot

During the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan lashed out at MC Stan for being violent with Shalin Bhanot during their fight. He blamed the rapper for abusing Bhanot first and nominated him for the next four weeks as a punishment.

“Stan, jab kisi ko gaali bakta hain nah, toh return mein sun ne ki bhi aadat dal le. Ammi, Ammi, Ammi karta rehta hain na tu? Ammi ko yeh clip bheju (Stan, when you abuse people, you also have to learn to listen to their abuses in return. You keep speaking about your mother… should I send this video to her)?” Salman told Stan. When the rapper admitted that he was wrong, Salman questioned him for not apologising to Bhanot.

Week 8 Captain Sajid Khan Nominations Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot Twists MC Stan gets nominated for 4 weeks for being violent with Shalin Note Salman Khan questions Sumbul’s obsession with Shalin

However, Shalin Bhanot maintained that he does not want to live in Bigg Boss 16 house if Stan continues to be there. He questioned why Tina Datta was asked if Stan should be evicted or not. To this, Salman Khan explained that Bigg Boss gave this right to Tina because she was present between Shalin and Shiv when the entire argument took place. Following this, Salman asked Shalin if he still wanted to take a voluntary exit from the show. However, the actor announced that he has changed his mind now.

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan recently got into a massive fight inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. It all started after Stan asked Shalin not to touch Tina Datta’s feet while her leg was hurt. However, the Do Hanso Ka Joda actor asked Stan not to interfere. The two hurled abuses at each other and went on to make some personal comments as well. The argument escalated to a level where other housemates had to jump in to prevent Stan and Shalin from physically hurting each other. However, later, Tina also took a stand for MC Stan when she stated that the rapper was only concerned for her.

