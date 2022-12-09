Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Opens The Doors For MC Stan As He Leaves The Show, Says 'Jaana Hai Toh...'

Rapper MC Stan, who enjoys a big fan following, is currently confined inside Bigg Boss 16 house and he is one of the most-hyped competitors among Bigg Boss audience on social media. Fans, on the other hand, are rooting for him to win the show. However, a new promo posted by Colors TV on Instagram has left Stan’s followers in shock. Bigg Boss 16 participant MC Stan seems to have walked out of the competition voluntarily, as seen in the recently released Weekend Ka Vaar promo. The rapper is among the four competitors nominated for the evictions this week.

The teaser shows host Salman Khan in attendance. He reminds MC Stan about how he had entered the show with tremendous enthusiasm. He says, “Kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan. Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye kaunsa humara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko ajha lagega kya (What mindset did you bring to the show? You have so many fans outside that they will wonder what kind of hero you are. Will you like it if they label you a quitter)?”

MC Stan replies, “Mera mun sahi mein nahi lagra sir (I'm not happy here).” When his co-housemates tell him, “Aise thode na chalega (This is not how things are done)," he tells them, “Bhailog behenlog… (brothers and sisters)" as if delivering a speech before departing. Salman then tells him that he is free to leave and announces the opening of the Bigg Boss house gates. He says, “jaana hai toh jao," and then MC Stan walks away.

Colors shared the promo with the caption that read, “Kya hai yeh koi nayi trick, ya sach mein kar rahe hai MC Stan iss show ko quit? (Is this a new trick, or is MC Stan actually leaving the show)?"

Watch the promo below:

During the recent episode, Bigg Boss instructed 'King' Ankit with selecting six contestants, from which three were chosen for nomination this week. Ankit then chose six candidates: Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin Bhanot.

Each of these elected contestants then shared their thoughts on who should be nominated this week. Following the task, Bigg Boss revealed that Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for eviction this week. Meanwhile, MC Stan, who was previously punished by Bigg Boss for being violent with Shalin Bhanot, is nominated this week as well.

