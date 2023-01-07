Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Roasts Archana After Her Fight With MC Stan, Tells Her She’s Come In 'Khairat'

Salman Khan turned up to Bigg Boss 16 on Friday night for the weekend special - Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. He schooled Tina Datta for her behaviour with Shalin Bhanot and also called their relationship ‘fake,’along with other housemates. Interestingly, in tonight’s episode, Salman will address an explosive fight that took place with MC Stan and Archana Gautam. In a new promo, we get a glimpse of the Barjrangi Bhaijaan actor schooling Archana and telling her that she’s come in ‘Khairaat.’

Recently, Archana told MC Stand that he has survived in Bigg Boss due to the viewers’ alms and called him the servant of Bigg Boss. Responding to her, MC Stan told her, “Tere baap ka naukar hai kya (Am I your father’s servant)?" and also made a comment on her mother.

In the episode promo, an angry Salman Khan tells MC Stan, “Maa-Baap ke upar jaane ka matlab kya hai yaar (What is the point of dragging someone’s mom and dad?).” He asks MC Stan to judge himself and tell him if he was right or wrong in the case. The rapper apologises, “Woh jo baat kara, woh gandi baat kara maine (What I said was wrong).”

After MC Stan, Salman moves to Archana. He tells her, “Archana aapne kaha na khayraat me aya hai. Agar iss ghar me koi khayraat me aya hai na toh woh Archana hai (Archana you told him that he has come because of the viewers’ alms, if anyone can been here because of alms then it’s you).” She refuses to change her statement and answers, “Sir, main sahi hun (I am right).” Salman lost his calm and responds, “Agar yeh aapka attitude hai toh abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hun, jayiye aap (If this is your attitude then I can open the door for you right now and you can go).”

Check out the clip here:

Meanwhile, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are the contestants who are nominated for elimination for this week. It will be interesting to see, who walks out of the show in tonight’s episode of BB 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here