Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Ankit For His 'Disinterest' In The Show, Rakhi Sawant Reacts

Looks like Salman Khan will be on fire in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, the superstar can be seen lashing out at Ankit Gupta for allegedly being disinterested in the show. Salman questions his attitude and goes on to say if he has been paid less to be a part of the reality show.

“Kya aapko kidnap kiya gaya? Kya aapko bola Gaya ki aakar paise mat lena? (Did someone kidnap you to be a part of this show? Did someone refuse payment to you for the same?) What is this attitude?” Salman asks Ankit. He goes on to say, “Humko aisa feeling kyon aa raha hai Ankit ki aapko yahan nahin rehna chahte? (Why does it feel like you do not want to be a part of this show?)”

Soon after the promo was released, Rakhi Sawant reacted to it and asked the makers to invite her as a contestant. “Muje dalo sab ki bang bang faad dungi dhoti ko faadke inke Kacha bana dungi,” Rakhi wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This is not the first time that Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Ankit for his silence in the show. Earlier also Salman asked the Udaariyaan actor to interact with other housemates and to ‘bring energy’. “Aap jo interaction kar rahe ho voh national TV par dikhane layak nahi hai (Your current interaction is not worthy enough to show on national television),” Salman had said.