Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Shalin Bhanot Over His Demand for Chicken, Says 'It's Irritating'

Bigg Boss season 16 has managed to keep viewers glued to their television screens with its interesting plot twists. In the upcoming weekend special episode, host Salman Khan will be seen drilling contestant Shalin Bhanot over his continuous demand for chicken.

In the promo video shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan addresses Shalin’s aggressive food demand stating that it has now become utterly irritable not only for the makers but also for viewers as well. Without losing his temper, the superstar clarifies that the makers of the show make it a point to take care of all the contestants in the house.

The host asserts that nobody has bias over any contestant.

“Toh ek baat mein clear karna chah raha hu ke sabka khayal rakha jaa raha hai. Aur team ko ya Bigg Boss ko koi shauk nahi hai bias hone ka (I want to make it clear that everyone is been taken care of and there’s no reason for the team or Bigg Boss to be biased towards a particular contestant).”

Salman Khan then directly moves the conversation towards Shalin Bhanot saying that he appears to be lean. “Shalin bade lean lag rahe ho. Full bandobast karke jaaunga aapke lean hone ka (Shalin you look lean. Before leaving I will make sure that we find a solution for the same).”

Coming straight to the point, the host highlights Shalin’s demand for chicken, “Shalin aapka chicken chicken yeh itna hogyaa hai. Task shuru hone se pahele, raat ko sone se pahele. Bigg Boss yeh sab bhej kyun rahe ho yaar (Shalin, your demand for chicken has become too much. Right before the task, or before sleeping. Why are you sending it Bigg Boss).” The host reveals how his demand for chicken has become a massive joke leaving people, “Sab ye keh rahe hai ki bhai majak hora hai ki hum sab chicken khane bahar restaurant jaate hai, aur Shalin chicken khaane Bigg Boss ke ghar gaya hai (People are joking that they go to restaurants, but Shalin Bhanot has entered the Bigg Boss house for eating chicken).”

Salman then brings contestant Priyanka into the conversation and asks her opinion on the matter, the latter instantly reveals that Shalin gets his share of chicken but he still continues to demand more. She adds that it has become an issue of irritation for everyone in the house. The host then requests Bigg Boss from accepting Bhanot’s demands. He further schools him to keep his eye on the trophy instead of the chicken. “It is not funny it is bloody irritating,” he added. Watch the promo clip here:

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, the timing changes to 9.30 on the weekend. Stay tuned for further updates.

