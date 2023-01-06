Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Tina for Her Dance With Shalin; Latter Says ‘Don’t Be Hard On Her’

Ever since Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta performed a romantic dance, a few moments after having a heated conversation - housemates, and the Bigg Boss 16 fans knew that Salman Khan is surely going to react to it during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. And the wait is finally over, as we get a glimpse of how the BB 16 host schooled Tina and Shalin for their behaviour.

In a promo posted on ColorsTV’s official Twitter handle, Salman is seen schooling Tina, as he asks her “Whom are you trying to play?" To which Tina says " I don’t put up an act. Sir, we can’t fall in love (Main dhong nahi karti hu, Sir)." Salman even enacted how they fought and after that danced together. Salman asked Tina if she didn’t find anyone else to dance with or get close to. Shalin is then seen responding to Salman’s questions and saying, " Don’t be hard on her," but then says sorry. Salman asks him to repeat himself and the promo ends.

Take a look at the clip here:

Previously, Bigg Boss 16 New Year Special episode showcased MC Stan performing a live rap concert for the viewers and housemates alike. However, it being the Bigg Boss house, everybody was busy with their own equation. Two such people were Tina and Shalin. They dragged all the attention to themselves through the concert. Right before Bigg Boss announced that there will be a concert, Tina had started crying because she felt hurt thanks to Shalin. Later, Shalin went to her and sorted the matter in the middle of the concert, loudly.

Shalin and Tina started a romantic dance as soon as the concert commenced. When Stan asked people who are in love to come forward, nobody did. He then announced that Shalin and Tina are in love. Unaffected, Shalin and Tina continued dancing as they looked into each other’s eyes.

