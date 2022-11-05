Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Welcomes Sonakshi, Huma; Archana, Gautam Turn Her Fun Dream Into Reality

Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the most-watched shows on the telly screen since the day of its launch. The content for the present season is very entertaining and people are enjoying various angles shown between the contestants. The present season of the show comprises some very popular names in the entertainment industry including Gautam Singh Vig, Priyanka Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, among others. During the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan welcomed the star cast of Double XL -Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

Salman Khan welcomed the Double XL star cast on the show and they even danced to the song of the film along with the four stars. Later on the actors get to conversate with housemates. Huma complements Archana Gautam and says she likes her game. On the other hand, Sonakshi compliments the housemates and tells them Bigg Boss has been her favourite.

The housemates give the contestants a task to recreate dialogues with big dentures in their mouths. Sonakshi compliments Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta and tells them that they look cute together. She, later on, asks them to recreate their fight scene with dentures on, which left everyone in splits.

Next, Huma tells Archana that she is doing really well and is making the residents of Merut proud. Then, Huma asks her to recreate the ‘Mor bana dungi’ dialogue which makes everyone laugh. Salman Khan asks Gautam and Archana to fulfil her funny dream, but with the dentures in their mouth. Salman says that Archana dreamt of her husband to hold her in the kitchen. Gautam and Archana hilariously create the scene.

Meanwhile, Double XL also has a cameo by popular cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The movie was released across the big screens in the country on November 4. Additionally, Huma is also looking forward to her OTT release Monica O My Darling which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and more. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is looking forward to star in a film titled A Girl In The Yellow Suitcase which will be helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

