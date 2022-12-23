Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Takes Class of MC Stan, Shalin For Hurling Abuses, Says 'Dono Ki Harkaton...'

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is set to get back on Friday, for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar episode! It will see the megastar schooling MC Stan and Shain Bhanot for hurling abuses at each other in the show. Salman said the contestants’ mothers and sisters were getting abused for no fault of theirs, simple because of the abusive language used by MC Stan and Shalin on the reality show.

In a promo posted on ColorsTV’s official Twitter handle, along with the caption that read, “Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein Salman ne li Shalin aur MC Stan ki class (Salman Khan took class of Shalin and MC Stan in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode).”

In the clip, as MC Stan and Shalin sat with other contestants on the living room couch inside Bigg Boss house, host Salman schooled them for consistently abusing on the show. Salman said, “Aap dono ki harkaton ki wajah se aapki ma aur beheno ko kyun gaali milti hai (because of your actions on the show, why should your sisters and mothers be abused)?"

Take a look at the clip here:

In the clip, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was further seen challenging Shalin and MC Stan as he listed some of their words on the show. Salman said, “Mein aapko fill in the blanks deta hoon. Shalin ‘hoshyari mat… (let me play a game of fill in the blanks with you, Shalin ‘don’t act smart…’?" When the actor responded to Salman by saying ‘sorry sir’, Salman seemed to copy his body language, and said, “Aise kyun ho jate ho (why do you behave like this)?" Salman is then seen targeting MC Stan, and asking him to fill in the blank, “Uski… mein (I will…)?" Salman is seen getting upset and saying ‘come on’ towards the end of the clip.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. This comes two days after the nomination task in which Ankit was saved by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she sacrificed Rs 25 lakh from prize money. But it seems like Ankit has again faced the elimination process and this time, he has been shown the exit door by the housemates.

