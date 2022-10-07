Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Tells Priyanka Choudhary That Ankit Gupta Is a 'Speed Breaker'

In the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan praised actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He called her ‘jagat mata’ and went on to say that she is going well in the show. However, Salman also teased the Udaariyaan actress and told her that Ankit is a ‘speed breaker’ for her. “Ankit aapke raaste ka speedbreaker hai,” he said.

This is not the first time that the host of the show, Salman Khan teased Priyanka and Ankit regarding their relationship status. Even during the premiere of the controversial reality show, the megastar teased the Udaariyaan couple and asked if the two have been dating each other. However, both Priyanka and Ankit maintained that they are just ‘best friends’.

Meanwhile, prior to her entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyanka also revealed in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha that she is open to finding love in the show. “Definitely. Waise acche mujhe bohot kam log lagte hai because I am very choosy. But yes, I am open for it. If I find a good guy… But let’s see what’s the situation inside the house. I have no idea what’s going to happen inside, and like I told you, I don’t plan anything. And I can never get into a relationship by planning. But yes, I’m open to it and if I find a good guy, I will totally not mind,” she told us.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

