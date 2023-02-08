Bigg Boss is about to wrap up its current season. The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled for February 12, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who lifts the trophy this year. Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the top 5 contestants who will fight for the title. Meanwhile, actress and producer Sargun Mehta just revealed who she is rooting for.

She announced on Instagram that she is rooting for her friend and colleague Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. “Rooting for our girl to win and bring the trophy home, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary..My mom has been saying since the 1st episode ki ‘baaki sab khelne aayein hain, priyanka jeetne aayi hai’ (rest all are there to play the game but Priyanka is there to win it) Winning and ruling hearts ..Vote for her if you haven't yet .. tejo for the win,” the actress wrote.

Sargun Mehta also shared a series of pictures featuring Priyanka. Even ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Priyanka’s co-star Ankit Gupta can be spotted in the pictures. Priyanka and Ankit were part of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata productions for the Colours TV show Udaariyaan. The duo was part of the show before it went for a leap and the makers changed the leads of the show.

Previously, Ravi Dubay, in an interview with Tellychakkar, commented that “it is a very proud feeling for both Ankit and Priyanka because they have presented themselves so well in Bigg Boss and played very gracefully, which is very tough in a Bigg Boss house. My hopes are that Priyanka will win the show, my best wishes are with her."

Several other actors have spoken out in favour of their preferred contestants on the show. Talking to ETimes, Neha Rana, who is paired with ex-contestants from Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta in the TV show Junooniyatt, said that she doesn’t follow the show but her choice is influenced by my mother. “She liked Gautam and wanted him to win, so I also ended up liking his game. I didn’t follow the reality show, as I wasn’t too keen. After Gautam got evicted, I feel Priyanka will win the show,” Neha had said.

Salman Khan who was on a break from his hosting duties will also be returning to the show for the finale.

