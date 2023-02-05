Bigg Boss 16 has reached its finale week. By next Sunday, fans will get to know the winner of the show. The top six contestants right now are Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Who will win - only time can tell. Now, the contestants are showing their true colours. Now, it is time for the last ration task of the season. Going by the promo, it seems contestants have to rank each other as per their involvement in the show. And of course, there are fights.

In a promo posted on Bigg Boss 16’s official Twitter handle, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam vote her Nimrit on no 6 and call her out for her least involvement in the show. Further, Archana Gautam also creates drama. As mandli and others choose her to be among the last three, she says that she will not take the position. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia then calls her ‘bail budhi’. It is the last ration task of the house and last time, it was because of Archana that the house did not get food.

In another promo,hiv Thakare is seen getting mean with Shalin Bhanot. On the last spot, Shiv Thakare picks Shalin Bhanot saying that he is still confused in the house. Later, Shalin picks Shiv Thakare to be among the bottom ones and that leads to a fight. Shalin says that he has no opinions but Shiv gives it back saying he would have not reached in top 6 in that case. He then says that some people used to come with folded hands and yet he used to push them away. He was referring to Shalin Bhanot. The actor then says that he does not need Shiv Thakare’s mercy.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Bigg Boss 16 contestants bid a teary goodbye to Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The actress was eliminated on Saturday, failing to make the cut to the top six contestants. Her exit was announced after Karan Johar played a game in which the contestants were asked to sit in a witness box and answer the questions he asked.

While the game was fun, leading to a lot of chatter and laughter, Karan brought tension to the room after announcing that there will be an elimination tonight. Soon, Sumbul’s name was called out. Not only Sumbul but the mandali was also in shock after her name was called out. However, in between her tears, Sumbul expressed relief that she was shown the door instead of someone else. “Main khush hoon ke me jaa rahi hu and mere galti ke wajah se koi aur nahi jaa raha," she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here