Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Accuses Priyanka Choudhary of Not Forming Her Own Perspective in Game

Every day brings new tasks and new competitions in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The contestants are gearing up for another thrilling weekend. They were in for a surprise, as Kartik Aryan graces the show to promote his upcoming movie Shehzada. He brings with him a fun-filled activity to engage everyone. He comes up with the task of an Image Consultancy game. Kartik Aryan explains the game by informing the participants that they have to select the name of a participant who according to them needs an image makeover. Contestant Shalin Bhanot offers his image consultancy services to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. During the task, Shalin accuses Priyanka of not forming her own perspective and opinion about a person.

In the promo, Shalin can be heard saying, “Kisi aur ka sunke, kisi aur ke perception, kisi aur ke liye, koi aur different perception banana bohot galat hota hai. Apna khud ka experience lena chahiye ki insaan kaisa hai achcha ya bura hai (listening to someone and forming a perspective about a person on the basis of that is very wrong. One should have their own experience in forming an opinion if a person is good or bad)."

Take a look:

The game further proceeds to MC Stan and Shiv Thakare choosing Archana Gautam for the image makeover, which leaves her fuming with anger. Shiv Thakare claims that Archana has a sense of pride in being a good human and tries to pull others down. Archana looks offended and cuts him mid-sentence asking him to define ‘guroor’ (pride) and give an instance where she has tried to demean others.

Later, rapper MC Stan takes a dig at Archana Gautam’s political career, which leaves many contestants in splits, but Archana lashes back at MC Stan saying he is nobody to decide if she will become a politician or not, first, he should become a good singer. She is instantly corrected by her fellow housemates who remind her that he is a rapper. She shouts at him for pointing fingers at others' careers.

The Bigg Boss 16 finale will take place next month.

