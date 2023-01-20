Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Break Downs In Confession Room, Says ‘Can’t Do This’

Contestants getting emotional are common sights in the Bigg Boss house in almost all of its seasons. Something similar happened to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. In one of the recent promos of the reality show, one can see that Shalin Bhanot has had an emotional breakdown and lost his temper in the confession room of the Bigg Boss house.

The actor is seen yelling and even hitting his head against a wall in the promo video of Bigg Boss 16. He also says he wants to get out of the house. For those who are unaware, Shalin has spent the last several days getting into heated confrontations with Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shalin complains to Bigg Boss that there is no one in the house with whom he can talk. He adds that he is losing his mind and wishes to escape this predicament.

Shalin Bhanot is seen sitting in the confession room where he asks Bigg Boss if the room is soundproof. As soon as Bigg Boss says, ‘Yes’, Shalin gets up from the sofa and starts screaming something that has been muted by the channel. He then continues to say, “Mere ko koi baat karne waala bhi nhi hai iss ghar main. Ye ghar mujhe kaat raha hai (There is nobody with whom I can talk to in this house. This house is making me lose my sanity and peace now)."

He can further be heard saying, “I am losing my s**t right now. I can’t do this, please get me off the grid." He restlessly walks around the room for a while and also goes on to bang his head on the cushioned wall of the confession room. Shalin’s outburst will undoubtedly keep the buzz high around Bigg Boss 16 which has already generated a lot of media and attention

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 16 debuted on ColorsTV and Voot on October 1, 2022, and after receiving an extension, the grand finale is likely to take place in February thi year. Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are the celebrities who have survived in this show this time around.

Read all the Latest Movies News here