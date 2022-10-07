Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Faces Backlash After He Asks Abdu About His Family Members' Height

In less than a week, Abdu Rozik has become one of Bigg Boss 16’s most loved contestants. In such a short period of time, he has gained a massive fan following. However, Abdu’s fans are upset with a recent episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show and it’s because of Shalin Bhanot.

On Thursday, we saw Shalin Bhanot asking co-contestant Abdu Rozik about his family members’ height. “Can I ask you a personal question, if you don’t mind?” Shalin asked Abdu. After the Tajikistani singer nodded in positive, Shalin went on to ask, “Your parents have good height or…?” To this, Abdu revealed that everyone in his family including his parents, sister and younger brother are tall. “It’s only me bro,” he added.

However, Shalin Bhanot’s question has left netizens disappointed. Several social media users argued that the actor could have avoided this question and that it was insensitive. “#ShalinBhanot this question should have been avoided-at least by now. You could have asked it later on when you both were in good talking terms or in strong friendship bond. You hardly talk with him & asking this sensitive question straight away- very bad,” one of the Tweets read.

Meanwhile, in the same episode, Abdu Rozik was also seen suggesting MC Stan to not take people’s words to his heart. “In my Instagram, so many people come and write bad stuff to me. They say ‘hey you are kachra, bad, very bad’, but it makes me strong. Life can’t always be happy, there are sad moments also. I love Bigg Boss because I am getting to learn about people and many other things,” he told the rapper.

