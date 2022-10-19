Bigg Boss 16: Shalin's Former Co-Star Nupur Joshi Says His Split With Dalljiet Looked Unbelievable

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s former co-star Nupur Joshi has opened up about his neurological issues, which the actor also addressed during one of the recent episodes. In a recent interview, Nupur talked about Shalin’s past and shared details about his split with his former wife Dalljiet Kaur. Nupur mentioned that when the two opened up about issues in their marriage, it looked unbelievable. However, she also added that she can now understand where it was coming from.

“Honestly when things were not going well in their marriage, I was not able to understand why it was happening. The whole situation wasn’t believable to me. Now when I see him in the Bigg Boss house and him talking about his neurological issues, I understand. I’m sympathetic towards him. May he get his chance to curate himself better this time, because clearly in the past he has failed a lot of relationships,” Do Hanson Ka Jodaa actress told E-Times.

Nupur also talked about Shalin and Dalljiet’s wedding and added, “During the course of ‘Do Hanso Ka Joda’ Shalin was in a relationship with Dalljiet and wedding was already round the corner. We all used to hang out along with Dalljiet and other co-actors of the show that time. During the course of the show I became good friends with both Shalin and Dalljiet, and was super excited to attend their wedding. Unfortunately, back then I missed his wedding that happened at their hometown because of the shoot schedules but was part of the reception hosted in Mumbai. And when I was tying the knot in November 2017, they were expecting Jaydon, so for me they couldn’t be a part of mine.”

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. Shalin was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even attempt to murder Daljeet. However, in a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Shalin told Tina that he is Dalljiet’s friend and added that the two parted ways over a ‘silly reason’.

Later, Dalljiet also lashed out at Shalin over the same via a Tweet and wrote, “No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny?really? Tina no hard feelings for u.”

