Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Lashes Out At Gautam Vig After Latter Ousts Tina Datta From Captainship Task

Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig are at the loggerheads inside Bigg Boss 16 house. In the recent promo of Salman Khan’s show, the two can be seen lashing out at each other after Gautam ousts Tina Datta from the captainship task.

The promo begins with Bigg Boss announcing that former captains of the house will collectively choose the new captain. It then shows Tina Datta asking Gautam to give her one chance as a captain. However, he ousts her from the task and suggests she learn to take a stand for herself. This leaves Shalin Bhanot furious who then lashes out at Gautam and tells him ‘bhaad mein jaa’. Gautam also asks him not to abuse and the two indulge in a massive war of words.

Several social media users reacted to the promo and backed Gautam for his decision. “Bhot shi Kiya gautam ne well done,” one of the fans wrote. “Well done Gautam🔥🔥🔥 plz choose the strongest contestant for the captain… Nd uh know better than who’s the best contestant,” another comment read. One of the social media users also argued that Priyanka should be the next captain and shared, “Priyanka sabse acchi Khel rahi hai Priyanka honi chahie next captain (Priyanka is playing a good game, she should be the next captain).”

This comes just a day after Shalin Bhanot questioned Gautam in a task regarding his relationship with Soundarya Sharma and asked if he even likes her. Following this, Gautam also accused Shalin of suggesting to him to fake a relationship and alleged that even Shalin is faking his relationship with Tina.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

