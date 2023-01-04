Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Makes Shocking Comment, Says 'Soundarya Pehle Hafte Bathroom Mein...'

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot made a nasty remark about co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. It all started after Archana Gautam made a comment about Tina Datta and Shalin’s relationship in the house which left the Uttaran actress disappointed. Tina slammed Archana saying “We were just hugging the same way how you hug Soundarya." Later, Tina and Shalin were seen discussing the same.

“Archana ki isliye chalti hai kyunki hum sab Archana Archana karte hai. Woh kya karti hai, woh chugli laga ke chali jaati hai ki aap phate. Uska kaam hogaya, main yeh crack karne ki koshish kar raha tha ki woh karti kya hai. Uska kaam phatna hai, usse koi farka nahi padta aap kya bol rahe ho." (Archana only provokes people and then makes them react, I was trying to decode her game plan and this is what she does. She doesn’t care about what you say, she only wants her name to be heard and talked about)," Shalin said as quoted by E-times.

Not just this, he then made an unpleasant remark about Soundarya Sharma as he defended his alleged romantic relationship with Tina Datta. Shalin mentioned that Sharma is nobody to question their bond as she too was inside a bathroom with a guy (Gautam Vig) in the first week of the reality show. “You and I are sure that we are friends. This isn’t moral science. We both know what we are. In the first week, that girl who was doing * in the bathroom with a guy is now questioning our bond)," he added.

This comes a day after Shalin Bhanot also asked if Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are ‘lesbians’ too because they share the same blanket. His comment had come after housemates called his and Tina’s new year’s eve dance ‘fake’.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

