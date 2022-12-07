Oops! Shalin Bhanot Mistakenly Enters Bathroom While Soundarya Sharma Was Taking a Shower

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw an awkward moment between Shalin Bhanot and Soundara Sharma. As reported by E-Times, Soundarya was taking a shower when she did not realise that she had forgotten to lock the washroom door. Shalin, who was unaware that Soundarys was taking a shower, mistakenly opened the door a little.

However, Soundarya cautioned him immediately. Later, she asked the Do Hanso Ka Joda actor if he saw anything but he refused and apologised to her. Shalin clarified that it was completely unintentional.

Later, Shiv Thakare learned about the same when he told Shalin that he could have avoided apologising to Soundarya since it was her mistake. Shiv also joked with Soundarya about the incident.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot has also been making headlines for his alleged love angle with co-contestant Tina Datta. During Tuesday’s episode, we saw Tina asking co-contestant Ankit Gupta about his opinion regarding her and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship in the show. Tina asked Ankit if he thinks she and Shalin are faking their love angle. To this, the captain of the house explained that they look real to him sometimes, but there are also times when he feels that they are doing it just for the cameras.

Tina also responded to Ankit saying she is not doing anything for the sake of cameras. She further argued that she rather gets conscious because of cameras and therefore ask Shalin also not to showcase love.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV. It is hosted by Salman Khan and has now also topped the list of most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week as per a report by Ormax media.

