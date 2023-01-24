Salman Khan’s reality TV show is nearing its grand finale and with this, the eliminations are getting crucial. Viewers are getting to witness the changing equations and the catfights between the housemates. Now, in this week’s nominations, we see the OG nemesis Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta getting into a heated war of words. Not only this, Sumbul too nominates Priyanka Chahar Choudhary which leads to another big fight in the house.

In a new promo posted by Colors TV on their official Twitter handle, we see Sumbul shouting at Priyanka and warning her to not consider her weak just because she cries. Next, we see Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta getting into a war of words after they Shalin takes Tina’s name. He even says ‘I hate you Tina Datta’ and calls her fake. Tina reciprocates and says that he was the one who told her that she isn’t fake and he’s backing off his words now. We also see Nimrit nominating Tina.

Take a look at the promo here:

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot feels left out in the house and has no one to talk to. Sumbul Touqeer points it out. On the other hand, Archana Gautam jokingly says that she will speak in English so Bigg Boss asks her to switch to Hindi. She speaks in broken English with Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and this leaves Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in splits.

However, Shalin and Shiv’s response leaves Tina and Priyanka irritated. Shalin thinks Archana is trying to make fun of Shiv for not knowing English. The next morning, Stan, Shiv and Shalin are seen discussing this matter and Priyanka taunts them saying that people take God’s name early in the morning but those three are gossiping. Shiv overhear’s the comment.

This eventually turns into a bigger fight with Shalin locks horns with Archana, Priyanka and Archana. Shalin feels that the trio is intentionally provoking him. He then requests Shiv to nominate him because he feels he cannot tolerate them anymore. Later Nimrit tries to calm him down and advises him to be vocal about everything he is feeling.

