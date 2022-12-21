Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Fans Demand Action Against MC Stan After He Threatens 'Ghar Se Uthate Hai'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw a massive fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. It all started after the rapper nominated Tina Datta for eviction which left the actress disappointed. While Tina lashed out at Stan for nominating her, Shalin also jumped into the argument. This lead to a massive fight between the two. Shalin and Stan hurled abuses at each other with the latter repeatedly mentioning that he wishes to slap the actor. The rapper alleged that Shalin used abusive words for his parents and therefore he will not tolerate it.

Not just this, but in a video that surfaced on social media, MC Stan can be seen threatening Shalin telling him that he will be picked up from his house in Mumbai. He went on to say that the actor will not be able to live in Mumbai. “Mere fans log dekh rahe hai. Tereko dikhaeinge. Gayab hai tu. Galti se dikh bahar. Bombay mein rehna hai na? Uthate hai ghar se (My fans are watching this. They will show you. You will disappear. I’ll see you outside. You want to live in Mumbai? We will pick you up from your house)," he said.

This has left Shalin Bhanot’s fans disappointed and furious. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter and urged Shalin’s parents to file a complaint against MC Stan for allegedly threatening somebody on national television. They also urged the makers of the show to take strict action against the rapper. Here’s how Shalin Bhanot’s fans are reacting to his fight with MC Stan:

I think #MumbaiPolice should immediately intervene in #BB16 house, where a contestant #MCStan is threatening another contestant #ShalinBhanot and his family for quite long now. This is not a joke. #ColorsTV should take an action against #MCStan. @BeingSalmanKhan— Sharmistha Goswami (@SharmisthaGos) December 20, 2022

@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV #BB16 take action in #MCStan Show me dhamki de raha hy #ShalinBhanot ko kya a akka Mumbai ka Don hai ? Ya toh phir Mumbai k sare Dons Se mila howa hai toh #BB show Ne isko kyun rakha #BB me ??? @BhanotShalin https://t.co/g8yJLJFWtn— Salma Sayeed (@iam_SalmaSayeed) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in fight between Shalin and Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia backed the rapper and told Shalin that it was he who abused first, whereas Sajid Khan asked both contestants to calm down.

