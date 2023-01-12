Bigg Boss 16: Shalin’s Mom Says 'Tina Is Faking It For The Show', Suggests ‘Try To Stay With Priyanka’

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s moms made their entry in Bigg Boss 16, in last night’s episode. Tina Datta was sceptical about her mom and Shalin’s mom sparking a fight in the show, because of the changing equations between Shalin and her, but nothing as such happened. Instead, the viewers saw Tina and Shalin’s moms giving their kids a piece of mind and advising them about each other. Shalin’s mom revealed to him that the Uttaran actress is ‘faking it for the show’ and she also talks to Sumbul Touqeer and tells her that everyone appreciated her friendship with Shalin.

Shalin’s mother is seen talking with Shalin about Tina faking it for the show and not being in love. Shalin’s mother adds “She is faking it a lot, she will come and sit with others and talk bad about you all the time, and so much you will be shocked to know. Please listen to Salman sir’s saying because you don’t understand/ Your game is getting disturbed. And try to stay with Priyanka. She is good and you both look good.”

Further, Sajid Khan and Sumbul are seen talking about why she is worried for her dad. Sajid asks her about it and she says “Shalin says my dad said something about Shalin in an interview and a big scene was created. Sir, there is a reason they are not calling my father here. I am worried about my father, and outside. I want to know why they are not sending my father to Bigg Boss.”

Sajid Khan tries to make Sumbul understand that the scene was already seen on TV and there is nothing she has to worry about lately.

Later Shalin’s mother, Shalin and Sumbul were seen sitting on the bathroom couch and spoke about Tina faking it on television. Shalin says “mom I did not understand her at all” Further in the episode, we see Shalin apologizing to Sumbul for breaking the friendship. Shalin’s mother says “if you guys would not go separate ways then it would have been a new misaal of your friendship.” She further says that because of Tina there was a difference created in their friendship.

Shalin further tells both of them about Tina telling Farah Khan how she felt about their bond. Shalin recalls Tina saying “I am not like this if I have come in the show and got money then I am like this”.

Read all the Latest Movies News here