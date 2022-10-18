Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Regrets Tagging Sumbul As 'Least Contributor', Tina Datta Reacts

A lot has happened between Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Bigg Boss 16 house in the last few days. However, looks like the drama between the two will only increase in the upcoming episode.

On Tuesday, Colors TV dropped a promo in which Bigg Boss was seen asking housemates to name two people who have had the least contribution to the show. During the task, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and MC Stan among others named Sumbul as the least contributor. Sumbul’s friend Shalin Bhanot and television actress Tina Dutta also named her. Later in the promo, Sumbul was seen roaming around with a black mask on her face as a mark of punishment from Bigg Boss. Noticing this, Shalin informed Tina Datta that he regrets taking Sumbul’s name and said, “Nonsense yaar, I am feeling very bad for her”.

In the same promo, Shalin also assured Sumbul that he will be on his side from now on and asked her to do what he says. “Now, I do not care what people will say about you or me. Let me speak. You will now have to do whatever I say,” he said. However, Tina objected to this saying Sumbul should play her own game and should not follow anyone.

This comes a day after Sumbul expressed her disappointment with Shalin after the latter did not name her as one of the contenders for the captaincy task. Last week too, Sumbul’s father also graced the show when he lashed out at Shalin for allegedly making a mockery of his daughter. “Shalin, voh bahut pure heart ke saath tumse mili but tumne kya kiya? Tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge (Shalin, she met you with a pure heart but you made a spectacle of her. I did not even imagine that you would do something like this),” he had said.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

