Farah Khah took over the hosting duties from Salman Khan over the weekend special - Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. In last night’s episode, the film producer asked Tina Datta to take the seat next to the Queen’s card. She also called her the mastermind of the house. In tonight’s episode, we saw the continuation of the episode. Farah Khan called Tina Datta the ‘rani’ of Bigg Boss 16 house. Later, the new host slammed her for making a mountain out of moles for her broken tooth. We also see Kartik Aaryan taking entry in the house for the promotions of his film Shehzada. He even indulged in a fun task with the inmates.

The episode started with Farah Khan lashing out at Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot’s mental health.While interacting with the audience, Farah Khan told all of them that Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the two most hated contestants of the house. She even said that she is ‘unhappy’ about this.Farah said, “You asked for the chicken soup. Bigg Boss told you to use the available chicken in the house." She said that Priyanka talked very politely with Shalin when she wanted chicken for Tina and called it selfish. Later, she slammed Tina for returning the chicken borrowed from Bhanot in a derogatory manner. Farah also complained that Priyanka didn’t correct Tina at that time.

Kartik Aaryan enters the house and the ladies in the house get charmed by his presence. Farah Khan asks the females of the house to present acts with the contestants. Kartik created a dream sequence of Archana Gautam, but she accidentally calls him ‘Bhaiya’. Next, we see Sumbul enacting a scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and aces it. Nimrit recreated Love Aaj Kal 2 act with Kartik. Next, Priyanka Choudhary performs on a romantic song with Kartik and they both loved it. Farah also complements both.

Next, Kartik introduces a task called the Image Consultant. Contestants are asked to act as image consultants and give the cards to the inmates who need to make changed in their behaviour. During the task - MC Stan calls out Archana Gautam and says that she shouldn’t shout at people. Next, Sumbul names Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the image consultant task. She says that Priyanka ignores Nimrit, and Nimrit too adds that she is disrespectful. Priyanka says she doesn’t like Nimrit. Sumbul also says that Priyanka is disrespectful. Nimrit says Tina Datta needs an image consultant. Giving her reason, Nimrit says she is disrespectful to others. Nimrit also calls out Priyanka and says that she has tried to talk to the Udaariyaan actress, but she ignores her and behaves arrogantly. She also accused her of ill-treating other contestants. Priyanka too gives it back to Nimrit and says she needs an image consultant. She says ‘Nimrit talked about her personal life.’ She also says that Nimrit does personal attacks. Priyanka also names Shiv Thakare and says that he should not stand out at the dinner table, and shouldn’t disrespect others. Tina Datta takes Nimrit and points out at her behaviour. At last, Archana Gautam calls Shiv Thakare and says that his reality is coming out. She says that Shiv advises others to be good, and he should also follow his word. She also says after Salman Khan asked him to be active, he started making issues of small things.

At last, Kartik Aaryan asks the inmates to dance with him to the Shehzada song ‘Munda Sona.’ The housemates have a gala time, after which he takes exits along with the show’s host Farah Khan.

