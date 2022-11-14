BB 16: Sheela Seth Levels Big Allegations Against Sajid Khan, Claims He Asked Her To Enlarge Her Breasts

Actress Sheela Priya Seth has levelled big allegations against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan. In a recent interview, the actress claimed that she was ‘taken aback’ when she met Me Too accused Sajid for the first time. She alleged that the filmmaker kept looking at her private parts and even asked her to enlarge her breasts if she needs work in Bollywood.

“I first met director Sajid Khan in 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback,” Seela said as quoted by E-Times.

“He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn Chopra also shared another incident in which she claimed Sajid had called her to his house and had even asked if she wants to touch his private parts. “This goes back to 2005 when my father passed away. It was in April. Sajid Khan had called me to his house for a story narration. At that point of time, I wasn’t aware of what kind of a ghatiya insaan he is. I went there thinking he is Farah Khan’s brother. I wanted to work with him and do a good film. But during the narration, he suddenly showed his private part and asked me ‘Do you want to touch it? Feel it? How much would you rate it from 1-10?” the actress said. This is the same incident, citing which Sherlyn filed a complaint against Sajid earlier this month at Juhu police station in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 marks one of Sajid’s rare appearances after the Housefull director was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few female colleagues from the industry, including Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Mandana Karimi and journalist Karishma Upadhyay among others.

