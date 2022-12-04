Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Channels MC Stan, Takes A Dig At Contestants' Behaviour; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with each passing day. The show’s fans get super excited to watch the show, especially over the weekend as it has the show’s host Salman Khan, who takes a class of the contestants. This season has a special segment for Sundays called the Bigg Bulletin hosted by Shekhar Suman. This week, Shekhar Suman is bringing something super new for the contestants. The actor got everyone laughing as he turned into one of the contestants in the house- MC Stan.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, Shekhar Suman is seen sporting dreadlocks just like MC Stan and a dress-up similar to the rapper. Shekhar is also seen taking a jibe on contestants’ behaviour in the house and the matters of the fights between them. We also see him teasing Abdu Rozik by taking Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s name. Shekhar as MC Stan calls Archana Gautam ‘Shemdi’ as Stan did in their fight. Check out the fun video here:

Previously, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the housemates agree that it looks like Tina and Shalin are more than friends, but they refuse to admit their feelings in front of the camera. One audience member also questioned Priyanka for picking fights with Shiv.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor visit the sets to promote their show, the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Salman gives the housemates a task to choose whose friendship will affect the other, between Sajid and Shiv.

Salman also asks the housemates to vote who they want to see evicted from the house. Except for Saundarya and Tina, everyone votes that Shalin should be kicked out as he is not playing his own game individually and losing his standpoint because of Tina. But in the end, Salman announces that there will be no elimination this week.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s relationship became a big point of discussion on Saturday’s episode. Several audience members who visit the sets question Shalin and Tina about the nature of their relationship. One audience member asks Tina to clarify whether she has feelings for Shalin, because it is not clear from her behaviour.

