Shiv Thakare's Teams Slams Vikkas and His Wife, Threatens Legal Action For 'Derogatory' Allegations

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare’s team issued a statement on Tuesday after ex-contestant Vikkas Manaktala’s wife allegedly accused Shiv of stealing and hiding her husband’s clothes. Vikkas’ wife alleged that Shiv wore her husband’s clothes after his eviction. Now, Shiv Thakare’s teams have slammed Vikkas’ wife and they have also threatened for legal action.

The statement posted by Shiv’s team on his official Instagram handle reads, “Since Bigg Boss is over for some people, but it seems like they still continue to play the game even after getting out of the house! We as Shiv’s team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity."

The statement further reads, “Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one’s being Vikkas and Gunnjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv. For the record, not just one or two but Shiv has a team of three stylists styling him for the show and there’s no dearth of clothes, shoes or any other necessary things in the house!"

“But without even consulting or even trying to asses the entire matter, Mrs. Manatkala has gone ahead and said frivolous things for Shiv which has deeply hurt the sentiments of his fans and family. While the matter is being looked into internally, We request the media to not write anything just because they have the power to say or write so. And we will give a counter reply to this once we come to know what the exact scenario was and will surely take this in legal fashion."

It all started when Vikkas’ wife Guunjan, allegedly accused of Shiv stealing her husband’s clothes and perfumes on social media. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes . How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes , his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week . I saw all of this in the live feed . He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful."

Shiv’s fans defended him by saying, “Are you for real ? Your husband has already made fun of himself you don’t have to put extra efforts. First time seeing something like this from bb contestant fam".

To which she responded saying, “You can clearly see it for yourself . We wouldn’t ever do this for anything . It’a something I sent vikkas , I have been wondering why vikkas dint wear it . And today I saw Shiv wearing it after vikkas got evicted ."

Shiv Thakare and Vikkas Manaktala were at loggerheads with each other inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Vikkas was evicted in the recent episode.

