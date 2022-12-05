After Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare To Participate In Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Shiv Thakare has been one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16. From rivalry with Priyanka Chaudhary to his friendship with Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, Shiv has been adding a new flavour to the game each day. Given his popularity on the show, he is among the favourites to win the show. While Shiv continues with his strong presence on Bigg Boss 16, he reportedly has also been approached to feature on another reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi.

According to a report by Tellychakkar, Shiv, who previously gained popularity with appearance shows like MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, has been approached for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The recent also suggests that the Bigg Boss Marathi winner’s manager and team are in talks with the producers of KKK to bring him on board. But since Shiv is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, there has been no confirmation from his side yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is a stunt-based reality show. Every season, celebrities are seen performing risky stunts to take the winner’s spot. The 13th Season is expected to go air on Colors TV after Bigg Boss 16 finale i.e next year. The last season of the stunt-based reality show was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Coming back to Shiv’s performance on Bigg Boss 16, the TV actor is making headlines in the house for his friendship with Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Abdu Rojik. He also shares a close bond with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and is frequently seen standing up for her in the show. In addition, Shiv and his co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary are often seen at odds with each other, fighting and competing against one another in the house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is set to take a new turn with the reports of the entry of a wild card contestant. The makers have reportedly approached several celebs including Ridhima Pandit, Srijeeta De, and Mahir Pandhi, who is rumoured to be Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s boyfriend. However, confirmation on the wild card entry is still awaited.

