Bigg Boss 16 Shukarvaar Ka Vaar Highlights: Karan Johar dropped a shocker when he declared that Bigg Boss 16 was extending. The filmmaker, who was the host of Bigg Boss OTT last year, filled in Salman Khan’s shoes during the Weekend Ka Vaar this week to discuss the week gone by with the members when he suddenly announced that Bigg Boss 16 was extending. However, he soon clarified that the shocker was just a prank he was pulling on the contestants.

Friday night’s episode began with Karan poking fun at the rotational hosts before he got down to business. As the promos had already revealed, Karan pulled up Archana Gautam for her shocking behaviour against Shiv Thakare during the prize task. For the unversed, Shiv hasn’t been able to keep his eyes opened for long after Archana threw detergent and turmeric powder at his face during the task. After listening to a earful from Karan, Archana apoligised to Shiv.

Karan also poked fun at Sumbul for her negligence. He felt that she could have done better during the nomination process and believed that her ignorance might bite her butt in the finale week. To lighten up the room, Karan asked the contestants to recommend tattoos for each other. While there were a number of different recommendations that kept popping up, Shiv’s recommendation for Priyanka stood out. He suggested the actress gets a ‘fox’ tattooed for it matches with her personality.

It was after the tattoo talk that Karan Johar announced Bigg Boss 16 would be getting a one-month extension owing to strong viewership. The statement was received with mixed reactions. While Archana celebrated, the other members appeared to be concerned. Fortunately, Karan clarified soon enough that he was merely pranking them. He did his own Bigg Boss version of rapid-fire, asking the contestants a number of questions.

Just when we thought the night is coming to an end, Karan welcomed Badshah to take the drama a notch higher. The rapper entered the Bigg Boss house. He first played rapid-fire with Karan Johar and then made his way to meet the contestants. Badshah introduced viewers and contestants to the wall of fame and wall of shame, revealing that Stan has got most votes in the wall of fame category whereas Archana topped the wall of shame.

