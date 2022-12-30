Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Calls Shalin 'Janani', Latter Questions, Tina Too Expresses Disappointment

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot got into a heated argument during the ‘Paap Ka Ghada’ task. It all started after Soundarya questioned Shalin for being personal with his co-contestants in the reality show. She alleged that Shalin keeps on repeating that he is not somebody’s ‘baap ka naukar’ and expressed disappointment with the same. “Shalin doosre ke parents pr jaate hai (Shalin often drags others’ parents)," she said.

To this, Shalin also replied back saying he will continue to do it if others attack him too. However, the argument escalated after Soundarya called Shalin ‘janani’. The Do Hanso Ka Joda actor was quick to question it. Tina Datta also jumped in between and questioned Soundarya’s remark. “We are all girls here. What does it even mean?" she asked.

Meanwhile, during the task, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also alleged that Shalin Bhanot is ‘overconfident’. She also mentioned that the actor could not be true to Tina, he cannot be friends with anybody else too.

Besides Soundarya and Nimrit, Archana also took Shalin’s name during the task and went on to say that he believes a love angle in the show will help him reach the finale, but it is not the case.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan also confronted Shalin Bhanot for calling her ‘weak’ earlier this week. She clearly specified that Shalin is nobody to tell her if she is weak or not and told the actor that he must let the audience decide the same. “If I was weak, I would have been eliminated either in second or third weak. The audience will decide who is weak. You must pay attention to yourself," Sumbul said.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Vikas Manaktala.

