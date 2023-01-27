Bigg Boss 16 is nearing the grand finale. Actress Soundarya Sharma recently got evicted from the show based on the other housemates' selection rather than audience votes. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Soundarya Sharma opened up about her entire journey after elimination from Bigg Boss 16. The actress spilled the beans about her bond with fellow contestant Archana Gautam, her future projects, and the first thing she did after leaving the house. She also revealed her relationship with former contestant Gautam Singh Vig.

During the conversation, when Soundarya was asked “Will you meet Gautam Singh Vig? Do you wish to continue the relationship you had inside the house?" The actress replied, “I will wait and see how it goes now, and I will see what he holds for me, and what he talks about because I also have a lot of things about it."

Expressing her thoughts, she further added, “The communication gap is massive, it is double the time that he stayed inside the house. It’s the 17th week now, I got evicted in the 16th week and he was out in the 7th week. So, it has been pretty long. Let’s see how it goes. I don’t want to comment or say anything that looks fancy because things are very different when you are inside the house, and emotions play really high on you. Your emotions are in the purest and highest form. It’s quite an investment for me."

Talking about her equation with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam,Soundarya Sharma said, “It was very pure." She added, “Surprisingly, Archana Gautam and I became very good friends, and her dialogue ‘Maar Maarke Mor Bana Dungi’ started when she had her first fight with me."

Revealing her further plans, the actress told that she has had a few scripts to read as well as a few meetings. She is also planning a vacation with her parents in order to regain her energy and vibe. “After that, God is kind, and I will get back to work," Sharma said.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 16 debuted on ColorsTV and Voot on October 1, 2022, and after receiving an extension, the grand finale is likely to take place in February 2023. Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam are the celebrities who have survived in this show this time around.

