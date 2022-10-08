Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Gives a Befitting Reply To Manya Singh, Slams 'Just a TV Actress' Remark

In the latest weekend ka vaar episode, we got to witness a showdown between former beauty queen Manya Singh and Uttaran Fame television actress Sreejita De. The two got into a heated argument following which the former Miss India runner-up taunted Sreejita for being ‘just a tv actress’. “Kya kiya hai? (What have you done?) I was the ambassador of this country. Who are you? Just a TV actress? What level do you have?” she said. Manya’s comment only intensified the war of words.

Later in the episode, Sreejita De was seen talking about the same to co-contestants Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori when she said, “Jiska aaj level hota hai na, Kal ko yu log bhul jaate hai. 2nd Miss India aayegi, usko yu log bhul jayege. Aaj ko mera show chal rha hai superhit, saare news.. saare channels par mera news. Kalko show band hojayega na, ek mahine mein yu log bhul jaate hai. Ye jo misconception hota haina logo ke dimaag mein ki main ye hu..Kuch nahi hai. Naam Bante Hain Mitt Jaate Hain, Ek Din Bhi Nahi Lagta (People forget. Another Miss India will come and people will forget who it was prior to her. If my show is a superhit today, it will be in news all over. If my show goes off air, people will forget in a month. People have misconceptions in their minds. You will be forgotten and it doesn’t even take a day).”

However, the argument between Sreejita and Manya has left the audience divided. While some claim that Sreejita provoked Manya, others argue that the Uttaran actress has shown a mirror to former Miss India runners-up with her wise words.

Manya Singh is upgraded version of Akshara Singh in BBOTT… Saying illogical and demeaning things without any logic just to get footage & out of jealousy and frustration #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan #SreejitaDe @BiggBoss — Anubhav K (@Anubhav_Memerz) October 7, 2022

It seems like manya singh is always looking for a point to fight; and she always makes it about her hardwork as if everyone is here without doing it. #SreejitaDe finally shown her the mirror ( though she could’ve avoided few words but still ) #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — RAHUL (@JaYaarYahanSe) October 7, 2022

See The Reality Evryone, #SreejitaDe Was The First One Who Started Provoking #ManyaSingh Everyone Is Targeting Her Specially TV Celeb!!#SreejitaDe Instigated Manya For No Reason#ManyaFam #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/EQK4JibC5H — Manya Singh FC ✨ (@manyasingh_fc) October 7, 2022

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

