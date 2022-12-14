CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Slams MC Stan For His 'Mai Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta' Comment
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Slams MC Stan For His 'Mai Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta' Comment

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 16:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Sreejita De and MC Stan get into an argument in Bigg Boss 16 house.

Sreejita De and MC Stan get into an argument in Bigg Boss 16 house.

In the same episode, Ankit Gupta also called Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia a 'fake feminist'. Here's why.

Nominations in Bigg Boss 16 house often cause arguments, fights and havoc. And this is what happened in Salman Khan’s show on Tuesday too. After Bigg Boss announced open nominations, everyone in the house could know who all are nominating them. Amid the task, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a massive war of words when the rapper mentioned that he does not talk to girls. “Chal re mai ladki se baat nahi karta" he said.

However, the comment did not go down well with co-contestant Sreejita De. She objected to it and lashed out at Stan for allegedly discriminating against a gender. “If you are not liking a particular person you should target them individually and this is not at all good to target every woman, and if you have any problem with anyone you can take his/her name so you can be specific in your talks," she told him.

Later, Stan clarified that he did not intend to hurt or discriminate but only said it as an answer to one of Priyanka’s comments. “It was just a reply to Priyanka’s comment and I was not talking about every girl in the house as I have many women in my life and I talk to them very respectfully," he said.

In the same episode, Ankit Gupta accused Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of doing injustice to Sajid Khan by not letting him participate in the task. However, Nimrit interrupted him which left Ankit disappointed. He then pointed out how Nimrit used abusive language for Priyanka and called her a hypocrite and a fake feminist. He reminded her that feminism means equality and added that one cannot be a true feminist by pulling other women down.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated for elimination this week are - Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 14, 2022, 16:08 IST
last updated:December 14, 2022, 16:08 IST