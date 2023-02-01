Popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 is only two weeks away from its grand finale. Ahead of its D-day, renowned contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik left the show due to professional obligations. Soundarya Sharma, who was lauded for her fiery personality and strong opinions, also got evicted due to a lesser number of votes. However, as per a media report, she has signed a new project.

According to ETimes, Soundarya has secured a song in a Bollywood film directed by Sajid Khan. She has been confirmed for the song, and if all goes as planned, she will begin filming soon, reported the publication. After a four-year hiatus, Sajid Khan is directing a film which is set to begin production in April of this year. Sajid Khan announced the film during the first episode of Big Boss 16, and it stars Shehnaaz Gill in the lead role.

Sajid Khan was a Bigg Boss 16 contestant, and Soundarya got along well with the filmmaker in the house. She shared a good rapport with him, and Sajid had reportedly discussed working with Soundarya in the future inside the BB 16 house. If the reports are to be believed, Sajid has kept his promise and has included her in a song in his film.

Soundarya formed strong bonds with Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, and many others during her journey in the Bigg Boss house. After her eviction, the actress spoke exclusively to ETimes about what she missed most about the show. She said, “I missed Archana a lot, Bigg Boss' voice, and also the mic. I missed how we would get ready for the Weekend Ka Vaar and also a few talks with Nimrit, we shared a good bond. I was singing the BB Anthem in my car a few hours ago. Bigg Boss is still not out of my mind. I keep looking for my mic.”

Not only Soundarya but Bigg Boss 16 has been lucky for many contestants. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reportedly landed Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig have signed a new show, Junooniyat, and Abdu Rozik will appear in Big Brother. Shalin Bhanot got a new TV show, and Tina Datta reportedly signed a big-budget south film.

