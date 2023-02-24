Bigg Boss 16 Stars Archana, Shiv and Nimrit Reunite at Party Hosted by Shekhar Suman; Fans React

Ever since Bigg Boss 16 went off air with MC Stan lifting the winner’s trophy, fans have been eager to see the stars of the show together. Bigg Boss buffs have been following their favourite stars and their activities. For those who are looking out for the most recent activity on Bigg Boss 1t6 stars, we have got them covered.

Last night, Bigg Boss Sunday special host Shekhar Suman hosted a small bash at the actor’s residence with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Archana Gautam as guests. The pictures from the bash are out now, and needless to say, it is, undoubtedly one of the best reunions. Archana Gautam took to Instagram on Friday to put out a couple of stunning pictures from the bash. In the first pic, Shekhar Suman is seen hugging Archana as she funnily tries to grab Shiv Thakare with Nimrit posing next to the lot. Next, we see smiling pics of Archana and Shekhar.

Taking to the captions, Archana added the Bigg Boss 16 anthem and wrote, “Ham hai bhaiya big boss ke vaassi na chhode kami jaa raa si…"

Take a look the pics here:

Soon after the pics were posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments and react to the post. One of the fans wrote, “Good to see you all together. 👌," another added, “Shekhar sir ki favourite archu 😍." A third fan added, “🔥 archana 🔥 Shiv 🔥🔥."

Of late, the reports of filmmaker Sajid Khan dating his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Soundarya Sharma have been making headlines for quite some time. However, Sharma recently broke his silence over the same. In a recent interview, Soundarya shared that she is ‘deeply hurt and disappointed’ with the reports and called them ‘false stories’.

“I’m deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing," she told Times Now.

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also added these rumours have affected her and her family. “These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward," she said.

