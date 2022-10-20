Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Is Doing What I told Her, My Aim Was to Clear Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta Picture, Says Actor's Dad

Sumbul Touqeer Khan became every household’s favourite character with her stint in the popular television serial, Imlie. The actress is currently one of the contestants in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Her journey inside the house in the last three weeks has left fans disappointed and confused. Even Sumbul’s father had come on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and tried to give her a piece of mind. However, the actress chose to forgive Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and continued to be friends with them. This has irked many on social media. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Sumbul’s father – Touqeer Hasan explained his daughter’s reaction.

Sumbul’s father shared that the 18-year-old has obeyed his words and acted maturely post his visit to the BB house. She could’ve also played a victim card, but she gave Tina and Shalin a chance to clean their image.

“Sumbul has obeyed what I told her word to word. I’ll tell you how. When I went to Bigg Boss house and after which I talked about the housemates including Shalin, Tina and everyone, and the way Salman Sir also said everything – If Sumbul wanted, she could’ve played the victim card and would’ve wreaked havoc (tehalka), she could’ve broken things, or cried or did anything she wanted to – because she had all the eyeballs on her. But what would have happened if she did so? She would’ve won the show on the same day, as she would’ve gained sympathy. And what would’ve happened is that the two people (Tina and Shalin), would have turned national ‘khalnayak’ (antagonists). And most probably it would not be possible for them to clean their image,” said Sumbul’s father.

“The kind of education I have given Sumbul, I knew that she won’t change her nature. She won’t shout and deal with it like other people in the house. She would deal with the situation very nicely and calmly. You must remember, at that time, she immediately went inside, and she made Tina and Shalin stand in front of her and said, ‘Sorry If I did hurt you guys.’ And people were shocked that just now her father told everything to her and what she is doing now. Actually, this is Sumbul’s nature. If she would have shouted, made noise or broken things in the house then, it would not have been possible for anyone (Tina and Shalin) to clear their stand,” he added.

He also shared that because of her confronting Shalin and Tina, Shalin confessed that he has an 8-year-old kid outside and which is why he got attached to her as a ‘father.’ Tina also said that she told whatever has been blamed on her, but not in the way it has been portrayed outside the house.

“My aim was to clear Shalin and Tina’s picture in front of everyone. So that whatever narrative was going out, and a triangle was being made (Sumbul, Shalin and Tina), Sumbul should get away from it and her image that was being damaged – it shouldn’t happen. I was successful in that. Sumbul took everything into consideration and didn’t wreak havoc or shouted in the house. If she would have done that, then probably nobody would have said anything the matter would have closed there. Sumbul talked with everyone and clarified everything and came to know that everybody is guilty. Nobody confronted the trio and clarified things (about their relationship). And even Sumbul couldn’t understand this. I knew Sumbul would handle this situation like this.”

Sumbul’s father shared that in a house where people get into fights with each other for a small piece of tissue paper or an avocado. He gave such a ‘big trump card’ to her which could have made way for her victory. But she didn’t do anything like it and played real.

Sumbul Touqeer is among the other contestants of Bigg Boss 16 including Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

