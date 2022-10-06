Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Breaks Down Saying 'Main Choti Nahi Hu', Gori Nagori Motivates Her

Popularly known as Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer has become one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16 in less than a week. However, a recent promo of the show will surely leave Sumbul’s fans upset. In the short clip shared by Colors TV, the actress can be seen getting emotional as she talks about how everyone in the Bigg Boss 16 house thinks that she is young and is therefore unaware of the game.

“Kisi ko toh kamse kam samajh aaye ki mein choti nahi hoon. Sab logo ko lagta hain ki mein bewakoof hoon bas foodakti rehti hoon idhar udhar (everyone thinks that I am young and naive. They just think I keep hopping around),” teary-eyed Sumbul says in the promo.

Following this, fellow contestant Gori Nagori consoles and motivates her saying, “Aisa sochoge toh aage kaise kheloge? Koshish toh karni padegi (If you think like this then how are you going to move forward and play in the show? You will have to try your best).”

“Mein royega nahi abhi mein rulayega (I won’t cry but will make other cry),” Sumbul adds later in the promo.

Soon after the promo was shared, several of Sumbul’s fans reacted to it and asked their favourite actress to be strong. “You are a fighter queen we can’t see you breaking down. Come back and show your power,” one of the comments read. Another fan wrote, “Sumbul di we all are with you.. aap aaise har maat mana your stronger and brilliant girl.. ❤️❤️ I always pray (for) you.”

Meanwhile, Sumbul has also been making headlines for her bond with Shalin Bhanot inside Bigg Boss 16 house. In the recent episode, Tina Dutta also asked Shalin if something is cooking between him and Sumbul to which the actor said, “Nahi yaar woh bacchi hai ye kahan se aaya (No yaar she’s a kid).”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here