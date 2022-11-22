'Shame On Sumbul's Father' Trends After He Attacks Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot In Bigg Boss 16

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer Khan received a call from her father who asked her to teach a lesson to co-contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. This is for the second time in the show that the Imlie actress got a chance to speak to her father. However, this has left netizens disappointed. ‘Shame On Sumbul’s Father’ has been trending since Tuesday morning on Twitter with netizens expressing anger over Sumbul’s father’s words for Tina Datta.

“Whatever happened with #sumbul letting her talk to her father was extremely wrong on part of makers & his father defaming other contestants is shame," one of the social media users wrote.

“#SumbulTouqueerKhan father wudve earned respect if he’d reprimanded her n advised her 2 maintain her sanity. Right now this 👇 is what is has earned for himself n for his daughter.. What a shame.. #BB16 SHAME ON SUMBUL’S FATHER," another person wrote.

One of the Tina Datta’s fans also lashed out at Sumbul’s father and wrote, “Don’t play with #TinaDatta, she came to BB to work NOT being a tail like Sumbul who’s clueless. Today Sumbul fans are talking because of Tina’s content in the show. AUDIENCE LOVES TINA SHAME ON SUMBUL’S FATHER."

Meanwhile, television actress Urvashi Dholakia also Tweeted, “SLOW CLAP 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 wah Bigg boss..u have made urself look like a BIGG LOSS!! The joke is on you thanks to Sumbul & her father who spoke so badly & forgot that everyone is someone’s CHILD in that house!! SHAME ON YOU."

For the unversed, Sumbul received a call from her father in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 when the latter advised his daughter to stay away from Tina and Shalin. “Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta. (Listen, stay away from Tina and Shalin. They are only making stories about you and nothing else)" he had said. Touqeer Khan spoke to his daughter after she was accused of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot during Weekend Ka Vaar.

