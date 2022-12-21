CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Father and Team Deny Reports of Actress' Fee Being Slashed, Call Them 'Baseless'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father has denied reports of her fee cut and has alleged that these are merely PR strategies of her fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

While Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, recently certain reports claimed that the actress’ fee has been slashed by 50 percent post the announcement of the extension of the show. However, Sumbul’s father has now denied all such reports and has alleged that these are merely PR strategies of her fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

“Ye sirf dusre PR dwara sumbul ki image or popularity se dar kar, use sideline karne ke liye kiya jaa raha hai (This is being done because other PRs are scared of Sumbul’s popularity and they want to sideline her). In yesterday, episode, we saw how Priyanka and her friends were trying to nominate Sumbul. Tina wanted to save Ankit and that is why she was forced to not take Sumbul’s name,” Sumbul’s father said.

Meanwhile, the actress’ team has also denied this news, calling it ‘baseless’. “The report by a website of Sumbul’s price slashing is baseless. Sumbul is doing well and is winning hearts. It’s strange that the specific website wrote whatever they felt like to get attention and hits.  Sumbul is inside the house and her fans all over the world are happy seeing her in the Bigg Boss house," the statement from her team read.

This is not the first time Sumbul’s father has reacted to what is being reported about her daughter. Earlier, he also lashed out at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for allegedly defaming and targeting his daughter in Bigg Boss 16 house. He then graced the show and also adviced the Imlie fame to stay away from the duo. “Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta. (Listen, stay away from Tina and Shalin. They are only making stories about you and nothing else)" he had said. Touqeer Khan’s comment came after Sumbul was accused of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.

