Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-Star Fahmaan Khan Likely To Grace Show As a Guest

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Recently, we saw how the actress has been struggling to keep up her game and friendship with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Amid all this, it has now been reported that Sumbul’s Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan is likely to grace the show soon. Several fan pages of Salman Khan’s show claim that Fahmaan is will appear as a guest and a promo featuring him will be released soon. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak Fahmaan Khan to appear on #BiggBoss16 to support Sumbul. A promo will be released soon featuring Fahmaan. #BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/gPPMK2JC1L — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 20, 2022

This comes a week after the Sumbul’s father also graced Weekend Ka Vaar and lashed out at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for allegedly making a mockery of his daughter. “Shalin, voh bahut pure heart ke saath tumse mili but tumne kya kiya? Tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge (Shalin, she met you with a pure heart but you made a spectacle of her. I did not even imagine that you would do something like this),” he said.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan revealed that he was also offered Bigg Boss 16 but he decided not to participate because he cannot ‘have arguments and be okay’. “I was offered Bigg Boss but then I am not the kind of person who can sit in one house, have arguments and be okay. I have seen people get into a lot of intense arguments with each other and after 15-20 minutes be okay. For me, if I get into an argument with anyone, then my relationship with that person is over, I cannot talk to that person after that,” he told us.

He also talked about Sumbul’s game and added, “I feel she (Sumbul) is not playing any game. She is just being there and she’s being herself, which is commendable. It is difficult to be in a space like that and still be yourself. Both she and Abdu (Rozik) are giving a very fresh perspective to the show which is very nice to see.”

