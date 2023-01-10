Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul's Team Alleges Mockery, Claims Actress' 'Individuality Has Been Suppressed'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s team has issued a statement alleging the former Imlie actress is being mocked in the reality show. The statement mentioned that Sumbul’s ‘ongoing repetitive mockery’ in Bigg Boss 16 has ‘forced’ her team to react and condemn it. The team also argued that their ‘silence was perceived as weakness’ and added that they were just waiting for the right time to react.

“Sumbul began working at a very young age, served as the star of one of the most popular shows, and her accomplishments have always made us proud. Her dedication to her career and selflessness helped her forge her own unique identity. For the first time this season, tears has been discussed as a sign of cowardice or weakness. Sumbul’s emotions have received the greatest attention, particularly when everyone’s emotions have been assessed differently," the statement read.

Sumbul’s team also alleged that the actress’ ‘individuality has been questioned’ several times in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Not just this, but they also claimed that her ‘character has also been criticized’. “We continued to remain mute even though Papa Touqeer’s name was referenced in almost every episode. When contestants were glorified for working in the kitchen and cooking for the entire house, Sumbul’s hard work has been labelled as that of a maid. When loyalty used to be the key to the game, sumbul’s loyalty has been taken for granted," the statement added.

The 19-year-old actress’ also questioned the makers of Bigg Boss and accused them of ‘changing the rules when it was about Sumbul’. “We condemn the constant mockery of Sumbul Tougeer Khan on national television. Her individuality has been suppressed in order to highlight other things. She persisted, and we shall as well," they wrote. The statement concluded by claiming that Sumbul has been a ‘soft target’ by her co-contestants in the show.

Ever since Sumbul Touqeer Khan entered Bigg Boss 16 house, she has been making headlines for several reasons. Earlier, she was also accused of being obsessed with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

