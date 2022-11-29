Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar To Enter As Wild Card, Who Are They?

Bigg Boss 16: The first set of wild card entries are ready to enter the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 and has decided to welcome not one but two wild card entries — ‘Golden Boys’ Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar.

The news was confirmed by the channel on Monday night on Instagram. While the video was shot in a way to keep their identity under wrap, fans did not take too long to identify that it was them. To top it off, they also shared the news of their appearance on the show via their Instagram handles.

Who are Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar?

Sunny and Sanjay are dubbed as ‘golden boys’ owing to their love for chunky gold necklaces and bracelets. Sunny is seen wearing a massive ‘NANA’ necklace when he performs. It is believed that the duo could give MC Stan a competition in the house, given that he also loves his share of luxury accessories.

While Sunny has a massive following of 1.6 million, Sanjay has a following of an impressive 1 million. Announcing their entry, the duo took to Instagram and said, “Golden entry ke saath Hum aa rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bannkar Wildcard?" It is to see when they would join the show and how the game turns.

Meanwhile, this week, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got a second run at being a captain. Her captaincy did not go down well with her fellow contestants, especially Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Soundarya Sharma. Tina even complained about it to Bigg Boss when she was called into the confession room. On Monday night’s episode, seven contestants were also nominated — Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, and MC Stan.

