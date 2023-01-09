Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Disappoints Shalin Bhanot's Fans As She Says 'Main Usko Chata Maar Dungi'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta was seen telling Priyanka Choudhary that she would slap Shalin Bhanot someday. The Uttaran actress further mocked Bhanot and went on to say that the woman who will date Shalin will surely commit suicide.

“I have a strong feeling ke main usko ek din chata maar dungi," Tina said and added, “Mazak nahi kar rahi, iske saath jo bandi rahegi ya toh khud khushi kar legi ya isko maar daalegi."

This has left Shalin Bhanot’s fans disappointed. After the episode, several of the actor’s fans took to Twitter and lashed out at Tina for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Bhanot. “Suddenly when she says things like this no one will call her out? EXCUSE ME MA’AM THIS IS STRAIGHT UP DISGUSTING. how tf can she say all this. shame on her," one of the fans wrote.

Like seriously? Tina said Main ek Chaata Maar Dungi Shalin ko!!! How dare she. Agar yahi kisi ladke ne ladki ke liye bola hota toh bawal macha hota ab tak. #ShalinBhanot please stay away from this vamp.— shalinsena (@shalinsena) January 8, 2023

In the same episode, Tina also told Shalin that he reminds her of her aggressive former boyfriend. While the two actors were trying to sort out their differences, Tina told Shalin that he acts in the same aggressive way in which her former boyfriend used to treat her. “You have made false promises and been aggressive. Ok fine, I have done everything I was fake, I am a bad woman and have been manipulating you every time. You remind me of that guy with whom I have been in a 5 year relationship. He was such an aggressive man and you are acting the same way. I can’t be in an aggressive relationship. If we are bringing out the worst in each other do you think it’s worth it?” Tina added.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also schooled Tina Datta and lashed out at her for ‘playing games’ with Shalin Bhanot.

