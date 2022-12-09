Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Evicted? Fans Threaten to Stop Watching Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has been eliminated from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 if rumours are to be believed. The actress, who is among the popular contestants on the show, was allegedly evicted from it due to a lack of votes. The claims of her eviction surfaced after popular Bigg Boss updates handle, called The Khabri, posted a tweet declaring that she has been eliminated.

“Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss16. #TinaDutta has been ELIMINATED from the house," the tweet read. Soon, several other Bigg Boss update handles shared the same news. While the makers are yet to address the rumours, heartbroken fans have threatened to stop watching the show if the claims are true.

“#TinaDatta evicted no @BiggBoss this can’t be true! M not watching ur show if it’s true. She was the only interesting personality in those unreal uninterested contestants this can’t be true! #bb16," a fan tweeted. “#TinaDatta among top 5 Most popular characters and she is evicted, @BiggBoss #bb16 Bye bye not goona watch a single episode," another added.

#TinaDatta is evicted?? what no way dude ? what's the point of bringing sreejita then ? uska aadha content evict kr diya! & she was providing acha khasa content then too?unstan over tina NEVER — fainat's bestie (@FainatsNavneet) December 9, 2022

If #TinaDatta Evicted then by by #BiggBoss And show trp again low marks my word@ColorsTV— Sarmad (@jaamzada) December 8, 2022

Totally shocked hearing about Tina evicted. Not a fan of her but she was a finalist material. Deserved to be in top 3. The show revolved around her last 2 months. #BiggBoss16 #TinaDatta— B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) December 9, 2022

On Thursday night’s episode, Tina received a reality check from ‘yoga guru’ Sreejita De. Sreejita called Tina a person with a black heart and negative energy. The duo had a major showdown upon Sreejita’s entry into the show. In her defence, Tina said that she and her audience knows her reality and she doesn’t want Sreejita’s validation for the same. Sreejita even said that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show.

